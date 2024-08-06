Serbia beats Australia in overtime to reach Olympics semifinals; Germany also advances

PARIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Serbia stormed back to beat Australia 95-90 in overtime to reach the Olympic basketball semifinals. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points. Serbia will play either the U.S. or Brazil in the semifinals. Serbia is aiming to earn its first Olympic medal since the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro when it took home silver. Patty Mills had 26 points for Australia. Germany overcame a sluggish start to beat Greece 76-63. Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Dennis Schroder added 13 points and eight assists for the reigning World Cup champions. Germany will face either France or Canada in the semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.