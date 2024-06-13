Second suspect arrested in abduction of 2 Louisiana children and death of one of them

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the abduction and death of a 4-year-old Louisiana girl who was found in Mississippi, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said.

Wade told WJTV-TV that the suspect, a 32-year-old woman, is an acquaintance of a 36-year-old man who was captured Thursday.

The woman was arrested at a hotel in South Jackson as a result of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies, the chief said. She was transferred to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

According to Wade, the 4-year-old was found dead in a wooded area, while her 6-year-old sister was found alive nearby and taken to a Jackson hospital.

Wade said there was evidence of possible human trafficking where the children were found, including small animal cages, and Jackson police have contacted the Human Trafficking Divisions of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Hinds County to assess the scene.

Law enforcement officers search a wooded area on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Jackson, Miss. A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said. (WLBT via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The first person arrested, a Louisiana native who had dated the girls’ mother, was the suspect in an Amber Alert in Louisiana before he was arrested. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said he was being held in the Rankin County Jail.

Louisiana State Police issued the alert after the girls’ mother, Callie Brunett, 35, was found dead in her home in Loranger, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Baton Rouge. She was reported missing after no one had spoken with her since Tuesday, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis. A cause of death was not immediately released.

