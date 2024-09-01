San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall stable after shooting during attempted robbery, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco, officials said.

Pearsall, 23, was in stable condition at San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a news briefing Saturday.

Pearsall was walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area.

“A struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued and gunfire from the suspect’s gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject,” Scott said, who noted more than one shot was fired.

Officers in the area responded immediately and provided emergency medical aid and arrested the suspect.

FILE - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall carries the ball during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of San Francisco, who also was transported to San Francisco General. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

A gun allegedly belonging to the suspect was recovered and investigators believe he acted alone, Scott said.

“This kind of violence is simply unacceptable in our city and we will do everything in our power to work with District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to ensure that justice is served in this matter,” Scott said.

Jenkins told reporters at the briefing that her office expects to make a charging decision by Tuesday or Wednesday and initially will file any charges in the juvenile court system.

Scott said there was no indication Pearsall was targeted because he is a player for the city’s football team.

The 49ers issued a statement earlier saying Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest and gave his condition as serious but stable.

“We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time,” the team said, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

“He’s good,” 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel posted on X. “Thank god!!!!”

Mayor London Breed said she was confident in the district attorney’s actions to prosecute the case.

“This is how we hold people accountable in San Francisco. Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city,” Breed said during the briefing, offering her gratitude to the hospital staff, police and first responders including San Francisco Fire Department personnel.

“This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family. He has a bright future and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field,” Breed said.

Pearsall was drafted in the first round in April by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick but has been slowed by injuries since joining the team.

He missed time during training camp due to hamstring and shoulder issues before returning to practice this past week with a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder heals.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

The Niners have hoped Pearsall could contribute as a rookie as a backup to starters Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.