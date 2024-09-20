Rodgers sparkles in his first home start since his injury to lead Jets to 24-3 win over Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was in total control in a superb homecoming performance that kept the cheers and chants going from the giddy New York Jets fans.

And this time, Rodgers was able to walk off the field — healthy and a winner.

The star quarterback threw two touchdown passes while being showered with “Aa-ron! Rod-gers!” chants throughout, New York’s defense was dominant and the Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots in their home opener Thursday night.

“It was a really special night,” Rodgers said. “All those chants are really meaningful.”

Rodgers started his first game at MetLife Stadium since leaving the field just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York’s opener. The 40-year-old quarterback showed no signs of the injury — or playing in his third game in 11 days — while scrambling several times and making off-balance throws all night, slicing through New England’s defense with surgical precision.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger

“It felt great,” Rodgers said. “I was feeling real good out there. I felt good in pregame. I told you guys after Week 1 that it’s going to be a process and I’ll continue to extend plays once I feel more comfortable. This was kind of a first step in playing like I know I’m capable of playing.

“I felt like I was, you know, myself.”

Rodgers finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD tosses to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as the Jets (2-1) ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots (1-2).

“He may not be what he used to be, but he still has plenty in those legs,” a smiling Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Rodgers. “His arm is still 30 and his mind is still operating at a high level.”

New York, which stopped a 15-game skid against New England last season in Bill Belichick’s final game as the Patriots’ coach, sacked Jacoby Brissett five times. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in April, made his NFL debut when he replaced Brissett — who was 12 of 18 for 98 yards — with 4:24 left in the game.

Maye finished 4 for 8 for 22 yards and was sacked twice, but Patriots coach Jerod Mayo wasn’t sure he would be making a quarterback change any time soon.

“I don’t know,” the first-year coach said. “We talk every single week that you’re competing for a job. We’ll get together as a coaching staff and see where it goes.”

Breece Hall ran for a score for the Jets, who also snapped a six-game skid in Thursday night games.

And there was never much of a doubt in this one between the AFC East rivals.

“A lot of good things to build on from this game,” said Rodgers, who jogged onto the field to a thunderous ovation.

Soon after, he sent the crowd into a frenzy again.

After the Jets’ first drive stalled, Rodgers marched them down the field — with a little help by a mental mistake from the Patriots.

A first-down pass from Rodgers to Hall was stopped for no gain, but Jahlani Tavai lifted the Jets running back and slammed him to the turf with a move more suitable for the wrestling ring. The 15-yard penalty put the ball at New England’s 31.

Four plays later, Rodgers threw a quick out to Lazard on his left. The receiver made a move and Alex Austin reached out to try to stop him, but instead got only a handful of Lazard’s undershirt that stretched several yards like a rubber band before Lazard broke away and zipped into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Lazard immediately ran over to his quarterback and handed the ball to Rodgers, who threw his first touchdown pass at home for the Jets.

Rodgers and the Jets kept things going on their next possession, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard run by Hall that was reversed by video review after it was originally ruled he was short of the goal line.

Joey Slye’s 44-yard field goal cut the Patriots’ deficit to 14-3 with 3:56 left in the first half.

New York made it 21-3 with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter when Rodgers zipped a pass to his right and found Wilson, who toe-tapped in the front corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.

It marked the third straight game the Jets had at least three touchdowns on offense.

After Chuck Clark forced and recovered a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson, the Jets increased their lead on a 28-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

“Honestly, it just wasn’t our night,” Brissett said. “I don’t think we did anything well, to be honest with you.”

Lopsided

In the first half, the Jets outgained the Patriots 252 yards to 40 and had 17 first downs to New England’s four. It was the fewest first downs for the Patriots in any half since 2000.

The final stats weren’t much better: New York finished with 400 yards to New England’s 139, and 27 first downs to the Patriots’ 11.

Injuries

Patriots: Austin (ankle), LG Michael Jordan (knee) and rookie LT Caedan Wallace (knee) all left in the fourth quarter.

Jets: RT Morgan Moses injured a knee on the final play of the third quarter and didn’t return. First-round pick Olu Fashanu replaced him.

Up next

Patriots: At San Francisco on Sept. 29.

Jets: Host Denver on Sept. 29.

