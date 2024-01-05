Republican US Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado announces he won’t seek reelection

Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado announced Friday that he won’t seek a 10th term in Congress in the latest shakeup of Colorado’s U.S. House races for the 2024 election.

Lamborn, who represents the Colorado Springs area, about an hour south of Denver, talked about his plans to retire at the end of 2024 on a radio show Friday morning, saying he wants to spend more time with family.

His planned departure comes on the heels of Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s announcement last week that she’s running in a different district, where the seat’s been left open after Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said he wouldn’t run again.

The decisions of Buck, Lamborn and Boebert have left Colorado’s three GOP-held House districts without incumbents.

“I thank the good people of El Paso County for the amazing and wonderful opportunity to serve in the nation’s capital as representative,” Lamborn said in a press release.

