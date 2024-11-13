Republican Gabe Evans ousts Democratic US Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Republican Gabe Evans defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo on Tuesday in a closely watched race, flipping the Colorado House seat north of Denver and moving Republicans closer to control of the U.S. House with just over a dozen races left to be called.

The toss-up race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, which was created after redistricting in 2020 and sweeps north of Denver, was a priority for both parties and test of their appeal to Latinos, who make up nearly 40% of the district.

Evans claimed victory in the race on Sunday, after Caraveo called to concede but before The Associated Press declared Evans the winner. He struck a conciliatory note at a news conference the next day.

“I don’t really view this race as a team Republican versus team Democrat,” Evans said. “For those who didn’t vote for me, you know what, I am still going to work as hard as I possible can for you.”

Evans said that, while on the phone with Caraveo, “I thanked her for her service, for her groundbreaking historical service as Colorado’s first Latina in Congress.”

In a statement Sunday, Caraveo said that serving her constituents had been an honor. “While this isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, the work is not over,” she said, adding that she’ll finish her term and then continue to be a voice for the district.

Evans, a state representative, and Caraveo, a pediatrician, are both descendants of Mexican immigrants, a fact they both leaned into on the campaign trail. The candidates tailored their message to undecided and Latino voters, at times separating themselves from their own party’s leadership.

Evans, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, disagreed with some of the former president’s proposals, particularly Trump’s plan to use the National Guard for mass deportations of everyone who is in the country illegally.

Evans, a former member of the National Guard, however, still made border security and stopping the criminals he associates with unchecked immigration a centerpiece of his campaign. Evans combined his hardline approach with plans to make it easier for people migrate legally.

During Caraveo’s time in Congress and on the campaign trail, she broke from her party in demanding greater border security and drawing a harder line on crime. Caraveo tried connecting Evans with Trump’s more extreme proposals and more aggressive rhetoric toward migrants.

