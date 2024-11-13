Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to US House in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, won reelection Tuesday in Washington state’s 4th Congressional District.

In his bid for a sixth term, Newhouse survived a challenge from Jerrod Sessler, who was endorsed by Trump.

Newhouse was endorsed by the NRA and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and he has mostly steered clear of the subject of Trump. He’s instead focused on agriculture and border security in a state with millions of acres of pastures, orchards and cereal grain lands where immigrant labor is extremely important.

Sessler is a Navy veteran whose positions were in lockstep with Trump. He said he would fight for strong national security measures, including “an impenetrable border;” work to dismantle regulations imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency and other administrative agencies; and encourage tariffs and other sanctions on China.

“China’s obsession with global power, combined with its atheistic mindset, which removes the morality component, makes it a dangerous adversary,” Sessler said in one of many video statements about issues posted to his campaign website.

Newhouse and U.S. Rep. David Valadao, of California, are the only Republican congressional lawmakers left among the 10 who voted to impeach Trump in 2021. Others retired or were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers. As of Tuesday, The Associated Press hadn’t yet called the race in California in which Valadao is seeking reelection.

