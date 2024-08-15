Raffensperger blasts proposed rule requiring hand count of ballots at Georgia polling places

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state on Thursday came out against election rule changes pending before the State Election Board, specifically rejecting a proposal to count ballots by hand at polling places on election night.

At a meeting in July, the board advanced a proposal that would require three separate poll workers to count ballots at voting precincts on election night to make sure they match the number of ballots recorded by voting machines. That proposal has been posted for public comment and the board is set to vote Monday whether to adopt it.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, called that effort “misguided,” saying it would delay the reporting of election results and introduce risks to chain of custody procedures.

“Activists seeking to impose last-minute changes in election procedures outside of the legislative process undermine voter confidence and burden election workers,” Raffensperger said in a news release.

The State Election Board has received a slew of rule proposals in recent months, many of them coming from activists aligned with former President Donald Trump, who continues to complain without evidence that widespread voter fraud cost him victory in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. Trump and his supporters have consistently blasted Raffensperger for his steadfast defense of the integrity of that election.

Three of the five members of the board are Republican partisans whom Trump called out by name and praised during a campaign rally last month in Atlanta.

Sharlene Alexander, a member of the Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, submitted the proposal to have three poll workers hand count ballots, sorting them into stacks of 50 ballots until all have been counted and the three workers have arrived at the same total. If that number doesn’t match those recorded on the voter check-in system, the electronic voting machines and the scanner recap forms, the poll manager is to determine the reason for the inconsistency and, if possible, correct it.

Alexander did not immediately respond Thursday to a voicemail, text message and email seeking comment on Raffensperger’s opposition to hand counting ballots at polling places.

Alexander wrote in her proposal that such a hand count of ballots was a “long-standing tradition” in Fayette County and other places. That stopped, she wrote, when Blake Evans, director of elections for the secretary of state’s office, sent an email to county election officials in October 2022 telling them not to do the hand count.

“I know that many counties have received an email requesting that poll workers hand count ballots at polling places on election night. Deciding to have poll workers hand count ballots at each polling location on election night is not something your poll workers should do,” Evans wrote in the email, which Alexander attached to her proposal.

Evans cited sections of Georgia law and State Election Board rules governing the handling of ballots at poll places on election night and wrote that “to ensure maximum security for the voted ballots, poll workers should not prolong the process of removing ballots from ballot boxes and sealing them in transport containers.”

The secretary of state’s news release Thursday referred to the members of the State Election Board as “unelected bureaucrats who have never run an election” and said they “seem to reject the advice” of anyone who has run elections.

The board has five members: one appointed by the state House, one chosen by the state Senate, one each from the Republican and Democratic parties, and a nonpartisan chair selected by the General Assembly or by the governor if the General Assembly is not in session when there is a vacancy.

Spokespersons for Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and state House Speaker Jon Burns did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy contributed reporting.

