Prosecutors open investigation related to Hope Florida Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have opened an investigation related to the Hope Florida Foundation, the nonprofit behind the welfare program that has been touted as the signature achievement of first lady Casey DeSantis.

A public records custodian in the office of Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed the existence of “an open, on-going investigation” Tuesday in response to a records request from The Associated Press. The investigation was first reported by the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times.

Questioned by reporters at an event Tuesday in Tampa highlighting the work of Hope Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the initiative, which uses state employees to help connect Floridians in need with faith institutions and community-based nonprofits and wean them off government assistance.

“I believe in this program deeply and I stand by it 100%,” DeSantis said.

“This is a rewiring of the way that government operates,” the first lady said.

“It’s a model for the nation. Instead of saying, ‘Here’s a handout,’ let’s give you hope and a hand up to live up to your God-given potential,” she added.

State lawmakers in DeSantis’ own party have been scrutinizing the program and its nonprofit foundation, which gave $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement to two nonprofits. Those groups in turn gave millions to a political committee, chaired by DeSantis’ then-chief of staff, that campaigned against a failed referendum on recreational marijuana.

On Tuesday, Mark Wilson, the president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the chair of one of the nonprofits that received the grants, appeared at the event with the governor and first lady to highlight businesses that are collaborating with Hope Florida.

“Folks, we are just getting started,” Wilson said.

“Imagine the connection that happens when churches and employers and government works together,” he added.

Last month, Republican state Rep. Alex Andrade wrapped up the investigation he had been spearheading into Hope Florida, saying he would leave the rest of the inquiry to “the FBI and Department of Justice.” Andrade has alleged that the flow of funds from the foundation to the nonprofits and on to the political committees amounts to “conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.”

DeSantis has dismissed the investigation of Hope Florida as a politically motivated smear against his wife, who he’s floated as his potential successor when he terms out in 2026.

“I think that everything that’s been thrown at it is pure politics,” DeSantis said.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

