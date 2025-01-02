Postal worker fatally stabbed on the job in a New York deli

NEW YORK (AP) — A postal worker was stabbed to death in a New York City deli Thursday afternoon, and police said they have a person of interest in custody.

While on duty, the postal employee was attacked at roughly 2:30 p.m. at a business on Harlem’s Lenox Avenue, according to police. The thoroughfare also is called Malcolm X Boulevard.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the person killed was a letter carrier assigned to Manhattan.

Police said the person was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead there.

No further details were immediately available from police or the Postal Inspection Service, which is aiding the investigation. No working phone number for the deli could immediately be found.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the date of the stabbing was Thursday, not Monday.

