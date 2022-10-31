Police standoff ends with man shot in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man with a gun held police at bay outside a government building for more than five hours Monday, shutting down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama, before shooting himself, authorities said.

The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was believed to have suffered a life-threatening wound, but his condition wasn’t immediately available, Police Chief Paul Prine told news outlets.

Before the standoff ended, Prince said the man seemed incoherent in discussions with mental health workers.

Katrina Frazier, a police spokeswoman, told reporters that a man with an apparent gunshot wound was spotted in a parked car outside Government Plaza, which contains multiple Mobile County offices and courts. She said the man pointed a gun at his head when officers approached to see if he needed help, al.com reported.

“Officers backed away from the scene and we called in the SWAT teams and a negotiator,” said Frazier. It wasn’t clear whether the man may have shot himself or was shot by someone else.

Police officers respond to an active shooter situation outside a government building in downtown Mobile, Ala., on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Lawrence Specker/Press-Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lawrence Specker RETRANSMITTING TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION Police officers work on the scene near a parked car with a man inside it suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in downtown Mobile, Ala, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Authorities said no hostages were involved in the standoff that lasted more than two hours. (Lawrence Specker/Press-Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lawrence Specker RETRANSMITTING TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION Police officers with weapons drawn surround a parked car with a man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside a government building in downtown Mobile, Ala, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Authorities said no hostages were involved in the standoff that lasted more than two hours. (Lawrence Specker/Press-Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lawrence Specker Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine talks to the media after a more than 5-hour standoff ends in downtown Mobile, Ala., across from Government Plaza, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Standing next to him is Lawrence Battiste, the city of Mobile's executive director of public safety. A man with a gun held police at bay outside a government building Monday, shutting down part of downtown Mobile, before shooting himself, authorities said. (Lawrence Specker/Press-Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lawrence Specker Previous Next

Photos and video from the scene showed dozens of officers pointing handguns and rifles toward a car parked along a curb. Mental health professionals were on the scene talking to the person, and no hostages were involved, James Barber, an aide in the mayor’s office, told WALA-TV.

A window in the backseat of the car shattered moments before a man holding a gun to his head briefly exited the vehicle, stood on the sidewalk for a few moments and got back inside. An armored police vehicle was used to pin the car to a pole after the man attempted to drive away, Prine said, and the man shot himself after officers fired tear gas toward the car.

A main road through the city was blocked during the episode, as was a tunnel that passes under the Mobile River leading out of the city.

