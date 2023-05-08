Police search for suspect in school shooting near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Monday afternoon for the person who shot and injured an adult at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas.

Law enforcement officials said during an afternoon news briefing that they had not identified a suspect but consider it an isolated incident with no further threat to the school.

“This was not an active shooter,” Capt. Noel Roberts of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during the briefing outside Ed Von Tobel Middle School.

No students were injured in the shooting, which happened just before 12:40 p.m.

In a letter sent to parents shortly after the shooting, the school’s principal said all students were safe in their classrooms after one person was struck by gunfire on campus but outside the school building.

Police stand outside of Von Tobel Middle School during a lockdown after a report of a shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher

The middle school, located about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Las Vegas Strip, was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police cleared the campus.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, although police did not describe the extent of the injuries.

Police also have not said whether the person who was shot was a school employee. But in a statement released hours after the shooting, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara extended his well wishes to “our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

