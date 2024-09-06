Police say they arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police have arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his school.

According to local news outlets, the 22-year-old woman faces several charges including carrying a weapon on school property and child neglect or endangerment.

An affidavit says Memphis police officers responded to an armed party call at Geeter K-8 School on Thursday. The school’s resource officer said the student was showing the Ruger 9mm handgun to other students in his class. A staff member later confiscated the gun after finding it in the student’s backpack.

Police also say the handgun was reported stolen after they checked the serial number. Court documents show the woman said she bought the gun from “an unknown person.”

The woman was booked into Shelby County jail and released without bond. She was expected in court Friday.

The incident comes on the same week a Georgia father was arrested and charged after his 14-year-old son was accused of carrying out a shooting at a high school that killed four people. Arrest warrants said Colin Gray caused the deaths of others “by providing a firearm to Colt Gray with knowledge that he was threat to himself and others.”

