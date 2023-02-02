Police say ‘active shooter situation’ happening in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — An active shooter situation was happening Thursday afternoon in Hood River, Oregon, according to police.

The Hood River Police Department said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. that the situation was going on “right now” near a Dairy Queen.

Police said officers were evacuating residents from the area and that others should stay away.

Updates will follow, police said.

Hood River is a city of about 8,000 along the Columbia River Gorge about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Portland, Oregon.

