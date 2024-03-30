Police say 3 hostages have been released but the situation in a Dutch town is not over

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Three people who were held hostage for hours in a nightclub in the central town of Ede were released Saturday, police said, but they added that the “situation is not over.”

Gelderland Police announced the hostage release in a message on X, formerly Twitter. They gave no further details about whether more hostages remained in the club. Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, were massed outside the popular club.

Video from the scene showed three people walking out of the club with their hands in the air following their release.

Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.”

Earlier Saturday, officers cordoned off a square in central Ede and evacuated about 150 nearby homes, saying that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there.

Firefighters gather in Eden, Netherlands, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. It is unclear how many people are being held. Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.” (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aleksandar Furtula

Police spokesman Simen Klok told The Associated Press people were being held hostage but he declined to give more details of the incident or say how many people were involved.

The hostages were being held in Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar and nightclub in Ede, according to an AP videographer at the scene.

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.

The municipality said that all shops in the center of Ede would remain closed while the situation continued. Trains to and from the town’s station also were halted.

