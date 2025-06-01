Police officer fatally shoots person at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A police officer handling security at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex shot and killed a person Sunday morning who was breaking into the officer’s patrol car and charged at him with a metal pipe, authorities said..

The Fulton County officer confronted the individual at around 7:40 a.m. at Heritage Station Apartments, officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The Bureau is also investigating the death of Carrie Hall, 50, who was shot last week during an encounter with Bartow County deputies and a Cartersville police officer and later died at a hospital. Authorities say Hall did not comply with orders to drop a gun.

