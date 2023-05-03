Police kill man suspected of shooting Florida mom, 3 kids

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — After an hourslong standoff at a motel, police in central Florida fatally shot a man suspected of killing a 40-year-old woman and her three children, authorities said Wednesday.

Al Joseph Stenson, 38, quickly became a suspect on Tuesday night after police were called to an apartment complex in Lake Wales, where the bodies of the woman and children, ages 21, 17, and 11, were found.

After investigators tracked Stenson to the Slumberland Motel, he made statements that “he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him,” Lakes Wales police said in a news release.

Investigators said Stenson and the victims knew each other, but did not describe their relationship or release a motive in the family’s killing.

Stenson’s brother was staying at the same motel in Sanford, which is about a two-hour drive from Lake Wales, and police there said they learned the suspect was in the room next door.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a news conference outside the motel that investigators convinced Stenson’s brother to come out of the room.

Eventually, Stenson also came out of the motel room. Authorities convinced him to put down his handgun and the SWAT team used non-lethal force to try to take Stenson in custody, the sheriff said. He did not specify what type of force was used.

That measure did not work, and Stenson was shot when he reached for his gun, Lemma said.

Police believe the victims, whose names have not been released, were shot around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., when someone found their bodies in the apartment.

Stenson was wanted on four counts of first-degree murder, Lake Wales police Chief Chris Velasquez said.

“Our hearts are broken” for the family, Velasquez said.

