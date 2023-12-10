Police chase in Philadelphia ends in shootout that leaves 2 officers, suspect wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A police pursuit of a suspected gunman ended in a shootout that left two officers and a suspect wounded, police said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, interim city Police Commissioner John Stanford said, after officers responded to reports of gunfire and saw a pickup truck that was believed to have been involved in that shooting. Offers tried to stop the truck, but the driver drove off.

Officers soon spotted the truck again and the pursuit ended when the driver rammed a police car. He then got out and started shooting at police, Stanford said.

Four officers returned fire, striking the man at least once. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, and he was listed in critical condition.

One officer had a head wound while another was shot in the leg and face. Both were in stable condition and their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Stanford said one of the injured officers had been wounded in a previous shooting, but he didn’t immediately disclose additional details.

The names of the officers and the suspected shooter were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported in the chase or the shootout.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.