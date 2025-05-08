Police arrest father of 15-year-old who killed 2 at Wisconsin religious school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a Wisconsin teenage girl who killed a teacher and fellow student in a school shooting has been arrested in connection with the case, an official told The Associated Press.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison last December, and police planned a news conference Thursday to discuss the investigation.

A Madison city official briefed on the case but not authorized to speak ahead of the news conference confirmed the arrest of Jeffrey Rupnow.

His daughter, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, killing a teacher and a 14-year-old student before killing herself. Two other students were critically injured.

Jeffrey Rupnow did not immediately respond to a message The Associated Press left on his Facebook page. No one immediately returned voicemails left at possible telephone listings for him and his ex-wife, Melissa Rupnow. Online court records indicate he represented himself in the couple’s 2022 divorce and do not list an attorney for him in that case.

