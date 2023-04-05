Police: 1 hospitalized in incident at Chicago’s Trump Tower

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers took one person to a hospital after responding to a domestic incident on Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area. Officers blocked access to the building using yellow caution tape and police vehicles.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Police later said the incident was resolved with no injuries and one person was taken to a hospital “for evaluation.”

The department didn’t release more detail about what prompted the large police response or how it was resolved.

