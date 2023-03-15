Pitt gets past Mississippi St 60-59 in NCAA First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jamarius Burton made a go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left and Pitt edged Mississippi State 60-59 in a back-and-forth First Four game Tuesday night that featured 21 lead changes — most in the NCAA Tournament in five years.

Mississippi State had a great chance to win at the end, but Shakeel Moore missed a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner with two seconds remaining off an inbounds play. D.J. Jeffries’ tip-in attempt was off target just before the buzzer.

Nelly Cummings led Pitt with 15 points. Greg Elliott scored 13 and Blake Hinson added 12 as the Panthers (23-11) won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2014.

They slotted into the Midwest Region bracket as the 11th seed and advanced to face No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dashawn Davis had 15 points for the Bulldogs (21-13).

Mississippi State's Shakeel Moore (3) is defended by Pittsburgh's Nelly Cummings (0) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton reacts after hitting the game-winning shot during the second half of a First Four game against Mississippi State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings Previous Next

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 75, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held off Southeast Missouri State to earn the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds to ice the game and advance to play top-seeded Alabama in the South Region on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 16th-seeded Islanders (24-10), winners of the Southland Conference, returned to the First Four for a second straight season and led for all but 23 seconds in the opening game of this NCAA Tournament.

Southeast Missouri State (19-17) erased a 10-point deficit and tied it at 64 with 3:07 left.

Jalen Jackson led the Islanders with 22 points. Trevian Tennyson scooped in a slick layup off the glass to give Texas A&M-Corpus Christi a 72-69 lead with 22 seconds remaining.

Chris Harris scored 23 points before fouling out for the Redhawks, the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champions. Phillip Russell came up short on a good look at a potential tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds to go.

Southeast Missouri State went 9 of 20 at the free-throw line.

