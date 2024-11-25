Pilot dies in plane crash in remote woods of New York, puppy found alive

WINDHAM, N.Y. (AP) — A pilot and at least one dog he was transporting died when a small plane crashed in the snowy woods of the Catskill Mountains, though a puppy on the flight was found alive with two broken legs, authorities said.

Seuk Kim, 49, was flying from Maryland to Albany, New York, when the plane crashed at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday in a remote area of Windham, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Albany, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pilot died from the impact, Greene County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky said.

Kim was from Springfield, Virginia, officials said.

The sheriff said the flight carrying three dogs was associated with a not-for-profit group that transports rescue animals with help from volunteer pilots. A Labrador-mix puppy, which was headed to an area animal shelter, survived with two broken legs.

“It was pretty scared and it was dug down into the snow,” Kusminsky said.

The dog was in a veterinary hospital and “doing well,” he said.

A third dog on the flight has not been located.

A call seeking information was made to the animal hospital and an email was sent to the not-for-profit group.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

Visibility was poor on Sunday and Kim sought permission to change his altitude due to turbulence before the crash, Kusminsky said.

The plane crashed in woods a couple of miles from the nearest road. Rescuers located the wreckage before midnight in woods covered by about a foot of snow, according to the sheriff.

