Pilot dies in crash of a small plane at a New Mexico air show

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A small plane crashed during an air show in New Mexico, killing the only person aboard, authorities said.

The two-seat Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 monoplane went down around 2:30 p.m. Sunday during the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo, being held at Las Cruces International Airport.

The pilot was performing aerobatics when the plane crashed about a half-mile west of the airport. The pilot was killed. The rest of the expo was called off after the crash.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was expected to arrive in Las Cruces on Monday to begin documenting the scene and examining the wreckage. The New Mexico State Police will lead the investigation.

