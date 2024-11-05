PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 Offbeat Moments Election Day Nov. 5
By The Associated Press
Traditional Russian wooden dolls, called Matryoshka, depicting Republican presidential nominee an former US President Donald Trump, center left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dmitri Lovetsky]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Election day worker Sean Vander Waal prepares to open a polling place,Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)