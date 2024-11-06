PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 America Reacts

By The Associated Press
Supporters watch returns at a campaign election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci]

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

