Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral where the state’s governor and his colleagues lauded him as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.

Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., 29, a native of Corry who lived in Mifflintown, was shot June 17 by Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, authorities have said. Stine also critically wounded another trooper that day in a separate incident before he was shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle with law enforcement. Stine’s motive remains under investigation.

Rougeau was killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove down a road in Walker Township, not far from the state police barracks. He had been a trooper since 2021 and was the 104th member of the state police to be killed in the line of duty.

Speaking at the service, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Rougeau had “a servant’s heart” and lived a life of purpose as a dedicated trooper who loved cheering on Penn State football, playing pickup basketball at the Corry YMCA and mentoring kids during youth basketball games.

“In every part of his life, Jay wanted to give back and serve others,” Shapiro said,

Rougeau’s funeral was held at a packed Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. He will be buried in Mifflintown during a private ceremony that will be held later this year.

Lt. James Wagner, 45, the other trooper shot by Stine, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The father of three sons, he enlisted in the state police in 2020 and was assigned as the station commander at Troop G/Bedford Station.

