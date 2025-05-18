On the White House website under Trump, there’s a sporadic commitment to documentation

A look at some of what’s missing from the Trump White House’s website:

— On whitehouse.gov under “Remarks,” the last posting is from April 22 and is Vice President JD Vance’s comments while he traveled in India. There has been nothing posted for President Donald Trump since his comments on March 13 while meeting with NATO’s secretary-general.

— The last transcription of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefings with reporters was on Feb. 20, and that one featured national security adviser Mike Waltz, who has since left that job. Leavitt generally has held a briefing about once a week since Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, and sometimes conducts multiple ones in a week.

— The lack of transcriptions stands in contrast to pages on the White House of President Joe Biden, which are maintained by the National Archives. There, under a heading marked “The Briefing Room,” is Biden’s last major speech as president, which he made in South Carolina on Jan. 19, and numerous other comments he offered right up to the end of his term on Jan. 20. The last statement from former Vice President Kamala Harris was posted on Jan. 17. The transcript of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s final briefing appears on Jan. 15.

— In all, there are 1,247 webpages of speeches, remarks and presidential actions in that section of the Biden archives alone. The current Trump White House lists only 10 page of briefings and statements in total.

