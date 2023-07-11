Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court

Double Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won an appeal against track and field’s testosterone rules on Tuesday when the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had been discriminated against.

The ruling could force sport’s highest court to re-examine the regulations that force Semenya and other female athletes to artificially reduce naturally high testosterone levels in order to compete at top meets such as the Olympics and world champinships.

The Strasbourg-based rights court ruled in Semenya’s favor by a 4-3 majority of judges.

The court also ruled the South African runner was denied an “effective remedy” against that discrimination when the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court denied her two previous appeals against the rules.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling would force an immediate rollback of the rules and if the 32-year-old Semenya would be allowed to compete at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, South Africa's runner Caster Semenya, left, and her lawyer Gregory Nott, right, arrive for the first day of a hearing at the international Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The European Court of Human Rights is expected to deliver what could be the final word Tuesday in Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya's yearslong legal challenge against rules that force her and other female athletes to lower their natural hormone levels through medical intervention to be allowed to compete in women's track and field races. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Gillieron

She was the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion in the 800 meters but has been barred from running in that event since 2019 by the testosterone rules and did not defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics.

