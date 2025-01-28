Oklahoma proposal requires parents to provide immigration status when enrolling students

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parents enrolling children in Oklahoma public schools will be required to provide proof of their child’s U.S. citizenship or legal immigration status under a proposal rule approved Tuesday by the State Board of Education.

The board voted unanimously to approve the rule aimed at helping President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. It still needs to be approved by the Legislature and the governor.

Republican State Superintendent Ryan Walters, the state’s education chief, said the rule is needed to help schools gather information about where to place staff and resources.

Our rule around illegal immigration accounting is simply that,” Walters said. “It is to account for how many students of illegal immigrants are in our schools.”

The proposed rule would not prevent students without legal status from enrolling or keep them from attending school but would require districts to keep a tally.

Erica Watkins of Tulsa, state director of Defense of Democracy holds a sign to protest Oklahoma's Board of Education considering a rule that would require parents enrolling children in public schools to provide proof of their child's U.S. citizenship or legal immigration status on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oka. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Murphy

While the board met, hundreds of students and protesters gathered outside the administration building to protest the board’s decision.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1982 affirmed the right of children living in the country illegally to attend public schools, although some conservative lawmakers have questioned whether immigrants without legal residency should have the right to a public education.

Walters has said he will support efforts by Trump to enforce immigration laws, including by allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into Oklahoma schools.

“Schools are crippled by the flood of illegal immigrants and the Biden/Harris open border policy,” Walters said in a statement. “Oklahomans and the country elected President Trump and we will do everything possible to help put Oklahoma students first.”

Walters has spent much of his first term in office attacking what he describes as “woke” ideology in public schools, requiring Bible instruction in classrooms and attempting to ban books from school libraries.

The plan has been sharply criticized by teachers and civil liberty groups, and is causing fear within Oklahoma’s immigrant communities, said Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, a Democrat who represents Oklahoma City’s heavily Hispanic south side.

“The community is scared, obviously,” Alonso-Sandoval said. “The conversations I’ve had with parents, all they’re doing is trying to provide the best opportunity for their kids, like any parents. They are starting to question: Do I unenroll my child from school?”

At Oklahoma City Public Schools, one of the state’s largest districts, Superintendent Jamie Polk said in a letter to parents and staff last month — after the rule was first proposed — that federal law guarantees every child’s right to a public education, regardless of immigration status.

“OKCPS does not, nor do we have plans to, collect the immigration status of our students or their families,” she said.

For decades, children of families living in the country illegally have had the right to attend public school based on a 1982 Supreme Court decision known as Plyler v. Doe. In a 5-4 vote, justices held it is unconstitutional to deny children an education based on their immigration status.

Alabama attempted to require public schools to ask the immigration status of students as part of a sweeping immigration law in 2011, but the state ultimately agreed to permanently block those provisions after a federal appeals court temporarily halted them.

Immigration experts say attempts to undermine the Plyler decision should be taken seriously, pointing to recent Supreme Court rulings that have overturned longstanding precedents over abortion rights and affirmative action in higher education.

