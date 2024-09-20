Ohtani stays on a tear, setting another MLB record in 14th game with a home run and a steal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is at it again. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has hit his 52nd home run and stole his 52nd base against the Colorado Rockies. Ohtani broke the major league record for going deep and stealing in the same game. It’s the 14th time he’s done it, bettering Rickey Henderson’s mark of 13 games set in 1986 with the New York Yankees. Ohtani’s 52nd homer came on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Freeland and put the Dodgers ahead 3-2. Ohtani homered a night after becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He did it with his first career three-run homer game, his first six-hit game and a franchise and career-record 10 RBIs in Miami on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.