Ohtani hits grand slam in 9th inning, becomes fastest player in MLB history to join 40-40 club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is baseball’s fastest 40-40 man.

The Japanese superstar blasted a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Ohtani achieved the feat in his 126th game and the team’s 129th, the quickest in major league history and sixth ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodgers player to do so.

“It’s really more about the winning,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Obviously the record is part of the process but I think the most important thing is about winning the game.”

He broke the previous mark by Alfonso Soriano in Game 148 for the Washington Nationals in 2006.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) grounds out during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis

“It’s just storybook — 40-40 on the same night,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I don’t know if that’s ever been done and then he wins it with a grand slam. He’s definitely known for the dramatics and this was something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Ohtani’s 389-foot shot snapped a 3-3 tie. Rays center fielder Jose Siri gave chase and the ball bounced back onto the field. He then threw it into the stands, so Ohtani didn’t end up with the keepsake, according to Ohtani’s interpreter Will Ireton.

Dodgers starter Bobby Miller was in the clubhouse watching on television when Ohtani made history.

“I kind of called that one,” he said. “I was like how cool would this be just to get that 40-40 on a walk-off grand slam? He’s a really special player.”

Ohtani took a curtain call as the crowd of 45,556 stood and cheered. Teammates Miguel Rojas and Teoscar Hernández soaked him with water on the field.

“It means a tremendous amount for me to be able to do this in front of the home crowd,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani joins Soriano, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and Jose Canseco in the 40-40 club. Acuna became a member last season, when he belted 41 homers and stole 73 bases.

After never making the postseason in his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani finds himself in a pennant race with the NL West-leading Dodgers.

“The number one goal is to get to the postseason and win the World Series,” he said. “Whatever the outcome is for my record, that’s part of the process.”

In the fourth, Ohtani reached on an infield single leading off against Tyler Alexander and stole second during Freddie Freeman’s at-bat.

His 12 stolen bases in August without being caught are the most in a month by a Dodger since Rafael Furcal’s 12 for 12 in September and October 2007.

“I know that he’s taking very good care of his legs to be able to do it and be that dynamic player,” Roberts said. “He’s doing his homework on opposing pitchers and he’s getting great jumps. He’s a much better base stealer. He’s very efficient.”

Roberts noted that earlier in the season and going back to when the Dodgers faced the Angels, Ohtani was tentative on the basepaths and his stolen base percentage wasn’t high.

“He’s an elite base stealer with a high success rate,” the manager said. “I’m sure there’ll be more dramatics to come.”

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge leads the majors with 49 homers. He’s favored to win AL MVP honors with Ohtani predicted to do the same in the NL.

“I just don’t see anyone any better, obviously Judge is in the conversation, but man, I’d take Shohei,” Roberts said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.