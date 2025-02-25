Officials investigating a possible shooting at Ohio college say report was a misunderstanding

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s office investigating a report of a possible shooting that prompted a lockdown at Ohio’s Muskingum University determined Monday night that no shooting occurred.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that many law enforcement officials were still on campus investigating.

“We ask that the public still stay away from the area at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said the report of a possible shooting was due to a misunderstanding by a staff member who heard students discussing a gun and hostage situation, according to WSYX. They were actually referring to a domestic dispute between two students earlier in the day that didn’t result in injuries.

Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, had posted on its website that a possible shooting had been reported and that everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice.

“We will update the campus as soon as we know more,” the school said.

The liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Columbus. It has more than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.