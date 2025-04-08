NYC council member accused of biting a police officer has her case dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City Council member accused of biting a police officer during a protest had her criminal case dismissed after she completed a “restorative justice process,” the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The Democratic council member, Susan Zhuang, had been charged with felony assault and various misdemeanors and violations over the encounter last year, which allegedly occurred during a chaotic protest over the construction of a new homeless shelter in her Brooklyn district.

According to a court complaint, Zhuang bit a deputy police chief’s forearm and resisted being handcuffed after being told to stop pushing barricades toward officers. Zhuang later said police used excessive force as she was trying to help a woman who was lying on the ground under a barricade.

Zhuang’s office did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Tuesday. Her attorney Jerry Goldfeder declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the case against Zhuang was dismissed “through a restorative justice process that created space for dialogue, accountability, and healing.”

“It was based on the wishes of the victim and the defendant’s willingness to make amends,” said Oren Yaniv, the spokesperson. “This is exactly what restorative is meant to do — address harm, foster understanding, and support a path forward.”

