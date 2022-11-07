NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer.

James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been endorsed by various police unions but faces long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats.

James, 64, made history when she took office in January 2019. She is the first Black woman elected to statewide office, the state’s first Black attorney general and the first woman elected to the post.

She began investigating Trump almost as soon as she took office, suing the Republican in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

James also confronted one of her party’s stars, overseeing a sexual harassment investigation last year that precipitated Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Other foes have included the National Rifle Association — whom she is suing over alleged self-dealing by executives; the manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers; the Roman Catholic Church, which her office is investigating for its handling of priest abuse; and the NYPD, which she sued over its treatment of protesters in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Like many New York Republicans this year, Henry has campaigned on fears of rising crime and unwavering support for law enforcement. He favors loosening gun restrictions and less regulation of businesses.

Henry said James’ office “has been weaponized in service of political ambition.” He has criticized her for going after Trump and for involving herself in the Cuomo investigation when she had designs on possibly replacing him as governor.

James did briefly run for governor last year following Cuomo’s resignation, but abandoned the effort after about two months.

When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues. She also fought Trump on his plans to include a question about immigration status on the Census, winning in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump has repeatedly blasted James’ actions against him, saying she’s driven by “racism” and political considerations.

Before she won her office in 2018, James had called Trump a “con man,” ″carnival barker” and “fear monger.”

After a leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, James vowed to use her office protect abortion rights in the state.

James, who grew up and still lives in Brooklyn, also made a deeply personal disclosure, saying that she had an abortion about two decades ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.