North Dakota woman who operated unlicensed day care is sentenced to 19 years in baby’s death

A judge sentenced a North Dakota woman Tuesday to about 19 years in prison in connection with the death of a baby and injury of another boy that authorities tied to her unlicensed home child care center.

Patricia Wick, of Jamestown, was charged last year. She pleaded guilty in January to felony charges of murder and child abuse and a misdemeanor of operating an unlicensed day care center in Carrington.

On the murder charge, state District Judge James Hovey sentenced Wick to 40 years in prison, with 20 years suspended and credit for over a year already served. She must register as an offender against children and serve 10 years’ supervised probation. The judge also imposed lesser, concurrent sentences on the other charges. Wick must also pay $810 in court fees on the child abuse charge.

Wick’s public defender, Samuel Gereszek, and Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster did not immediately return phone messages left Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged Wick caused head and neck injuries to the 5-month-old boy, who died Sept. 28, 2022, according to Carrington Police Chief Christopher Bittmann’s affidavit. An autopsy found the infant died from “complications of blunt force head and neck trauma,” with his death determined a homicide, according to the affidavit.

Wick told authorities she “may have put (the baby) down too hard,” was not gentle with him and was frustrated with him that day, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also allege in court documents that the other child broke his arm while in Wick’s care after falling off a swing in her backyard, and that she didn’t immediately report the injury to his parents.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.