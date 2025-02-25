North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is recovering from head injuries after slipping on ice

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is recovering at his Bismarck home after injuring his head over the weekend when he slipped on ice.

Cramer, 64, said on social media that he was walking behind his home on Sunday when he stepped on the ice, then fell and hit the back of his head. Cramer said the next thing he remembers was arriving at a hospital emergency room with his wife, Kris.

Cramer was diagnosed with a severe concussion and suffered a seizure and slight brain bleed, he said. A doctor applied staples to the injury on his head and admitted him.

“It will be day to day this week, but I am ready to return (to Washington, D.C.) quickly if events require it,” Cramer posted Monday.

He posted photos of a smear of blood in the snow and ice, and the staples in his head.

On Tuesday, Cramer posted that he was recovering at home in Bismarck with anti-seizure medication, and his “head still hurts a bit, but I sleep a lot.”

The Republican was reelected last year to a second term in the Senate.

The Associated Press emailed Cramer’s office for comment.

