North Carolina’s largest public university NC State names new chancellor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has chosen the next person to lead the state’s largest public university by enrollment after its longtime chancellor is set to retire soon.

Kevin Howell was named the next chancellor of North Carolina State University — and the first Black person to lead the institution in its 138-year history — at the public university governing board’s Tuesday meeting. He will succeed Randy Woodson, who has served in the role since 2010 and is one of the university system’s longest-serving chancellors.

Howell is the chief external affairs officer for the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Health, according to the school’s website. He also previously served in various leadership roles at NC State, including as vice chancellor for external affairs, partnerships and economic development. As an NC State undergraduate student, Howell was student body president.

“I know from experience that effective diplomacy in contentious times requires patience, humility and a genuine respect for the voices and opinions of others,” UNC System President Peter Hans said during the meeting. “These are all qualities that Kevin Howell possesses in abundance.”

Howell will begin in his new role May 5, according to an NC State news release. His salary as chancellor will be $600,000.

This photo provided by North Carolina State University shows Kevin Howell, who will succeed UNC longtime chancellor Randy Woodson, who is retiring in 2025.

Woodson announced his retirement during the university’s trustees meeting last July as his contract was slated to end this summer. Woodson, 67, told reporters then that it was “just a good time” to step away from the chancellorship.

Under Woodson’s leadership, the university increased its graduation and retention rates, as well as research funding. Enrollment also expanded, growing to more than 38,000 students as of Fall 2024.

“I feel good about leaving the institution better than I found it, but I also feel good that the next leader has plenty to do at NC State,” Woodson said after announcing his retirement in July.

There will be a lot on Howell’s plate when he assumes his position this summer, including navigating a nationally turbulent time for higher education as institutions prepare for potential massive losses of funding from the National Institutes of Health. NC State is an R1 research institution — the highest tier for research universities under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education — and received more than $48 million from the NIH last fiscal year.

NC State also paused most of its hiring activities — including for faculty — in February, partially due to uncertainty on federal funding, according to a memo from executive vice chancellor Warwick Arden. The memo did not specify when the hiring freeze would end.

