No charges for Nebraska officer who killed a man while serving a no-knock warrant

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against an Omaha police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while serving a no-knock warrant.

Omaha Police Officer Adam Vail was part of a SWAT team serving the search warrant during a drug and firearms investigation on Aug. 28 when he fired the single shot that killed 37-year-old Cameron Ford.

Ford was not holding a gun, but Vail couldn’t see Ford’s hands and fired when Ford charged at him, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said during a news conference Thursday. Vail shot Ford “in fear for his life and his fellow officers,” Kleine said.

A loaded gun and drugs were found in the home, police said. Body camera footage was obscured by Vail’s ballistic shield, police said.

Ford’s family and other supporters gathered Tuesday outside police headquarters in Omaha to urge authorities to hold Vail accountable and fire him. Relatives said Ford was the father of two daughters.

While Kleine is not filing charges, a grand jury must still review the case as required under Nebraska law.

