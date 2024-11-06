No call yet in Iowa’s closely contested 1st Congressional District

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Associated Press as of Wednesday has not called the race in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District because the margin is close enough that it could prompt a recount.

Incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had a narrow lead over Democrat Christina Bohannan in a rematch of the 2022 race, when Miller-Meeks won by 7 percentage points. The 1st District includes the eastern part of the state and a swath of south-central Iowa.

Miller-Meeks has been in tight races before. In 2020, she defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes.

Republican incumbents held onto Iowa’s three other congressional seats on Tuesday. Zach Nunn fought off a strong challenge from Democrat Lanon Baccam in the 3rd District, which includes much of the Des Moines metro area.

Republican incumbents Ashley Hinson in the 2nd District and Randy Feenstra in the 4th District also won convincingly. Hinson defeated Democrat Sarah Corkery. Feenstra defeated Democrat Ryan Melton.

Democratic nominee for Iowa's 1st congressional district Christina Bohannan speaks to supporters during an election night watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Rohlman

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.