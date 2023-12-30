No. 6 Georgia wins matchup of teams missing CFP, routs No. 4 Florida State 63-3 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, backup QB Gunnar Stockton passed for two more scores and No. 6 Georgia routed previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night in a matchup of teams missing out on the College Football Playoff.

Georgia scored on nine of 12 drives and gained 673 total yards against the short-handed Seminoles, who were without more than two dozen players because of opt-outs and transfers, including five starters in their defensive front seven, their top two running backs and top three receivers.

The Bulldogs (13-1), who won the last two national titles, charged out to a 39-point halftime lead, the largest in the bowl’s 90-year history, beating West Virginia’s 29-point halftime lead over Clemson in 2012. It was also the largest margin of defeat in Florida State’s history.

Beck had touchdown passes of 12 and 2 yards and did not play in the second half. Stockton, a freshman, started in the third quarter and immediately ushered another touchdown drive. He finished with 96 yards passing and 46 yards rushing. The Bulldogs became the first program to score at least 55 points in back-to-back bowl games (they beat TCU 65-7 in the Peach Bowl last season).

The Bulldogs’ Kendall Milton rushed for 104 yards on nine carries and had two touchdowns. Daijun Edwards added two more rushing scores and 62 yards. Both were part of a senior class that picked up its school-record 50th win.

Florida State (13-1) quarterback Brock Glenn struggled in his second career start, completing 9 of 26 passes for 139 yards with two interceptions.

PEACH BOWL

NO. 11 MISSISSIPPI 38, NO. 10 PENN STATE 25

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score as Mississippi bullied Penn State’s proud defense in the Peach Bowl.

Ole Miss (11-2) gained 540 yards against Penn State (10-3), which led the nation with its average of 223 yards allowed. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season.

The win gave coach Lane Kiffin’s Rebels their first 11-win season.

Prieskorn had 10 receptions for 136 yards. He added a 2-point conversion catch to his touchdown receptions of 6 and 37 yards.

For Penn State, Drew Allar shared time at quarterback with Beau Pribula, who threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Singleton late in the first half.

Allar threw an interception in the second quarter and lost a fumble when sacked in the fourth. He completed 19 of 39 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

MUSIC CITY BOWL

MARYLAND 31, AUBURN 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Edwards Jr. ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as Maryland routed Auburn in the Music City Bowl and won a program-record third straight bowl.

Maryland (8-5) hadn’t even played three consecutive bowls since 2006-08, and the Terrapins added this victory to their win over Virginia Tech at the Pinstripe Bowl and last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina State.

This game essentially was over before the end of the first quarter, even without Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten’s passing leader this season opting out for the NFL draft.

Auburn (6-7) ended coach Hugh Freeze’s first season back in the SEC losing three straight. The Tigers also lost a fourth straight bowl. Payton Thorne (13 for 27, 84 yards) and Hank Brown (7 for 9, 132) handled the bulk of the quarterbacking duties for Auburn.

Maryland dominated from the opening snap, taking a 21-0 lead as the Terrapins outgained Auburn 226-13 within the first 12 minutes. Edwards was 6 for 20 passing for 126 yards, and rushed for a team-best 50 yards on 13 carries.

ARIZONA BOWL

WYOMING 16, TOLEDO 15

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — John Hoyland kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired and Wyoming sent coach Craig Bohl into retirement a winner with a victory over Toledo in the Arizona Bowl.

Bohl is retiring after 42 years of coaching — the last 10 in Laramie — and defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will take over next season.

Toledo (11-3) shut down Wyoming’s offense most of the afternoon before the Cowboys started to find an offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter.

Playing in a third straight bowl game for the first time, the Cowboys (9-4) trailed 15-6 after giving up a safety and a field goal in the third quarter.

Evan Svoboda scored on a 1-yard touchdown sneak after Andrew Peasley was injured in the fourth quarter to pull Wyoming within two.

Peasley returned to throw a 26-yard pass after the Cowboys forced a punt, but went down again without being hit. Svoboda then moved the Cowboys quickly down the field — with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Ronald Delancy III — and Hoyland split the uprights to finish off Wyoming’s best season since going 10-2 in 1996.

Both teams were able to move the ball in the first half. Neither was able to reach the end zone until Jacquez Stuart raced through a big hole and dodged a tackle along the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown that put the Rockets up 10-6.

Before that, Hoyland kicked two field goals, including a 52-yarder that hit the crossbar and trundled over. Toledo’s Luke Pawlak also hit one from 33 yards out.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.