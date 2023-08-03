New York City train derailment leaves 13 passengers injured, 2 seriously

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people were seriously injured and 11 others hurt when a commuter train derailed in New York City on Thursday, officials said.

About 100 riders were on the Long Island Rail Road train when it derailed shortly after 11 a.m. east of the Jamaica station in Queens, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson said.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said 13 passengers suffered injuries, nine minor, two moderate and two serious.

“All of them are stable at this time and all of them are going to be OK,” she said at a briefing at the scene. The riders were evacuated to a rescue train.

Eight train cars derailed, officials said. Eastbound LIRR trains were bypassing several other stations as a result.

“Our top priority is ensuring all passengers and railroad workers are safe and that train service resumes as quickly as possible,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

