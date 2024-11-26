New Orleans mayor launches own ‘news’ service for the city

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has launched its own news service, with city employees producing a “news magazine” on the city’s official YouTube channel.

Segments of “City News” will highlight New Orleans’ “rich culture, diverse communities, and untold stories,” the administration said in a news release.

“City News is designed to meet the community where they are,” Deputy Press Secretary Kourtney Williams said in the release. “The ongoing mission is to connect with the people of New Orleans.”

A city spokesperson did not respond to questions about the new outlet, which is expected to cover “news, in-depth features and inspiring stories” in New Orleans. Details were not released about whether Cantrell will participate in its coverage, how much it will cost or how it will be funded.

Williams will co-host the program with Raven Frederick, a digital communications director on Cantrell’s staff. Steven Martinez, a multimedia manager for the city, will work on production. The release also named three producers. It was unclear if they were already city employees.

Cantrell for months has avoided attention from traditional media outlets amid a federal investigation and political challenges from the City Council.

She launched a podcast in April, which her team said would “bridge the gap” between New Orleans residents and their local officials, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The podcast has released just two episodes, the newspaper said.

