New election official picked in Arizona county where leaders embraced conspiracy theories

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A Republican who worked previously in law enforcement and as a staff member at the Arizona Legislature has been appointed to replace an election official who resigned in a southern Arizona county where some leaders embraced voting conspiracy theories. Billy Cloud was picked on Tuesday by county officials to serve as recorder of Cochise County. Cloud’s predecessor, David Stevens, had announced his resignation days after being sworn into another term. His resignation takes effect on Feb. 28. Cloud has worked as an officer for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the top leader of police departments in Tombstone and Patagonia, sergeant at arms in the Arizona House and as a financial investigations manager within the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s adult protective services operation.

He replaces Recorder David Stevens, who announced his resignation 10 days after he was sworn in for a third term in office. At the time, Stevens said he was resigning to “prioritize my family and health.” Some Cochise County officials had embraced unorthodox election procedures stemming from conspiracy theories spread by President Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.

Two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors were criminally charged for delaying the certification of their county’s 2022 midterm election results. One pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation, while the other has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

