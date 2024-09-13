Nebraska AG alleges thousands of invalid signatures on pot ballot petitions and 1 man faces charges

Nebraska’s Republican attorney general said Friday that supporters of two measures to legalize medical marijuan a could have submitted at least “several thousand” invalid signatures to get them on the ballot, suggesting that the issue ultimately could keep the proposals from becoming law.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers made the statement during a Zoom news conference in which he and a local prosecutor announced a felony charge against a petition circulator from Grand Island over fraudulent signatures on 38 pages for the two separate initiatives.

Although the issue was “localized,” Hilgers said there were other irregularities implicating many other signatures and the defendant has not been involved in circulating petitions outside Nebraska.

Hilgers immediately faced questions about the timing of his announcement, coming on the last day for the secretary of state’s office to certify initiatives for the November ballot. Hilgers and other conservative Republicans oppose the measures, but Hilgers said petitions for any initiatives would get similar scrutiny.

Hilgers said he informed Secretary of State Bob Evnen of the finding of his office’s investigation but Evnen, also a Republican, would have to do his own analysis. However, the attorney general said that even if the initiatives are certified now for the ballot, a court could remove them later, block the counting of voters on them or invalidate the new laws because of the irregularities.

An email to and telephone message for Evnen’s spokesperson seeking comment about his plans were not immediately returned.

“We have identified a number of irregularities,” Hilgers told reporters. “Our work is still ongoing.”

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana gathered more than 114,000 signatures — well more than the approximately 86,000 needed — for each of two petitions: one that would allow marijuana for medical use and the other to regulate the medical marijuana industry in the state.

Emails to Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana seeking comment were not immediately returned.

In May, the federal government began a process to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Dozens of states have legalized marijuana for either medical or recreational use, most recently in Ohio last November. This fall, voters will weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota, South Dakota and Florida.

The Florida campaign has been the costliest of nearly 160 measures on state ballots this year, attracting tens of millions of dollars of contributions, according to the election tracking organization Ballotpedia. Among the opponents are the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

