Minnesota woman gets 20 years in real estate agent’s killing as part of plea deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison Tuesday for her alleged role in the 2019 New Year’s Eve killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent.

Elsa Segura pleaded guilty to kidnapping to commit great bodily harm or terrorize as part of an agreement with prosecutors in the case of the death of Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Segura had been found guilty of murder and other counts in 2021, but the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned the conviction this year, citing faulty jury instructions. The plea deal means Segura will avoid a second trial.

A public defender for Segura did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday evening.

Prosecutors say Segura lured Baugh to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, where she was kidnapped. Baugh was found, fatally shot, in a Minneapolis alley in the early hours of 2020.

Prosecutors said she was killed in a complicated revenge scheme against Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, a recording artist who had a falling out with former business associate Lyndon Akeem Wiggins, who was also a drug dealer and Segura’s romantic partner.

Mitchell-Momoh, whom Wiggins allegedly considered a snitch, was also shot in front of the couple’s children, then ages 1 and 3. He survived.

The state Supreme Court also tossed Wiggins’ conviction this year, similarly citing faulty jury instructions. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that he is being held in the county jail and faces retrial.

The high court has affirmed the convictions of two other defendants who were accused of kidnapping Baugh. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced all four to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

