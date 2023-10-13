Minnesota man who shot officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota man accused of shooting five law enforcement officers told his wife it was “his day to die” when he learned that drug task force officers were at his home, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Karl Thomas Holmberg, 64, was charged Friday with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and six counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer.

The charges stem from an exchange of gunfire Thursday as officers sought to serve a search warrant at his property in rural Glendorado Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

The officers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said Thursday at a news conference.

The complaint says officers knocked and announced, “police, search warrant” before entering the home. The first gunshots were fired seconds later. The shooting led to a nearly four-hour standoff before Holmberg was taken into custody.

Law enforcement and helicopters are seen near where officers say has been a "critical incident" on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, near Princeton, Minn. Several law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday morning in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said. (Anna Haecherl/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anna Haecherl

It said Holmberg’s wife was inside the home, but was uninjured. The woman told investigators that when she awoke, she told her husband that officers were outside — she could see them through an exterior camera.

Holmberg had several guns laid out on a bed, the complaint stated. “The defendant indicated that it was his day to die,” according to the complaint.

As officers kicked in the door, Holmberg repeatedly said something like, “Don’t do it,” then began shooting through the closed bedroom door using a military-style rifle, according to the complaint. She said Holmberg asked her to join him in fighting the police, but she refused. She told investigators that Holmberg called her a “coward.”

Holmberg was shot in the foot. Interviewed by police at the hospital, he said he didn’t think the officers serving the search warrant “had a right to be there and told them to leave,” according to the complaint.

The complaint said officers found several weapons in the bedroom — handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and one of the officer’s guns — along with shell casings in the bedroom and living room.

The criminal complaint said one officer was shot in the chest and hip and remains hospitalized with “substantial injuries.” Another is still in the hospital after being shot in the arm. Three others have been released — one was shot in the hand and two were shot but protected by bullet-resistant vests. A sixth officer also was inside the home but was not struck.

Holmberg was already known to law enforcement in the area and Heck said he was not surprised by the shooting.

Court records show Holmberg was convicted of cocaine possession in 1986 and another felony drug possession in 2006. Most recently, in 2019, he was convicted of a petty misdemeanor for not wearing his seatbelt in a vehicle.

It’s not clear if Holmberg has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The case is not yet posted on Minnesota’s online court records. Messages left for relatives of Holmberg were not returned. His former lawyer, Todd Young, said he hasn’t spoken to Holmberg in years.

___

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.