Michigan woman charged in grandson’s accidental gun death makes plea deal

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A 65-year-old woman charged with violating Michigan’s new gun storage law in the death of her grandson pleaded no contest to a different charge Tuesday and is unlikely to face prison.

Braxton Dykstra, 5, was shot and killed on April 1 when a 6-year-old cousin gained access to a loaded shotgun at Theresa Robart’s home in western Michigan’s Newaygo County. Another child witnessed the shooting.

Robart’s husband, Karl Robart, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading no contest to violating the storage law. The shotgun belonged to him.

Firearms must be locked up when children are present. The consequences of a violation depend on the details and whether someone is wounded or killed.

Theresa Robart pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse. The Newaygo County prosecutor will not recommend a prison term when she returns to court, WOOD-TV reported.

At least 21 states have criminal laws related to failing to keep a gun away from children, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

