Miami museum opens a new exhibit that examines a century of swimwear and its connection to Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Just in time for bathing suit season, the HistoryMiami Museum is opening a new exhibit that examines the relationship between the evolution of swimwear and the growth of South Florida over the past century.

“Waves of Style: Swimwear Through the Decades” opened to the general public on Saturday and will run through Oct. 5. The exhibit showcases about 50 historic swimwear pieces from the museum’s extensive collection of more than 2,000 textiles.

The immersive, dynamic experience allows visitors to explore the history and evolution of swimwear, from the heavy wool suits that were still required by law in many places during the early 20th century to modern swimsuits that leave little to the imagination.

HistoryMiami CEO and Executive Director Natalia Crujeiras said Miami is the perfect place for an exhibit like this because it has both shaped beach culture and been shaped by beach culture like no other city.

“From efforts for social change to a playground for fun and exploration to inspiring style around the world, beach has always been part of Miami,” Crujeiras said.

Visitors can learn about Jane Fisher, the wife of early Miami Beach developer Carl G. Fisher. Jane Fisher became a trendsetter in the 1910s when she ditched her traditional bathing suit, which included a long skirt, stockings and cap, for one of Miami Beach’s earliest form-fitting swimsuits. The public was initially shocked, but the style quickly gained popularity. Her husband later used photos of “Bathing Beauties” to promote Miami Beach around the country.

Women weren’t the only ones expected to cover up in early 20th century. Topless swimwear for men didn’t become common until the 1930s, when Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller bared his chest as Tarzan in 12 films between 1932 and 1948. Many of the movies were shot at least partially in Florida, and Weissmuller worked as a swim instructor at the Miami Biltmore Hotel before landing the iconic role.

“The design and the function of swimwear revealed different moments of change in perceptions of identity, gender, cultural expression and even freedom,” Crujeiras said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.