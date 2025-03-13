Miami Beach mayor wants to end lease of theater that screened Israeli-Palestinian documentary

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, wants to terminate a lease and cut financial support for an independent film theater that screened an Oscar-winning documentary about the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

Mayor Steven Meiner introduced a resolution describing the film “No Other Land” as antisemitic. City commissioners will discuss the resolution Wednesday during their next meeting.

“No Other Land” opened last Friday at O Cinema, located at the Miami Beach Historic City Hall. Meiner had reached out several days before the premiere to discourage O Cinema CEO Vivian Marthell from showing the film.

“The City of Miami Beach has one of the highest concentrations of Jewish residents in the United States,” Meiner said in his letter to Marthell. “The ‘No Other Land’ film is a one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people that is not consistent with the values of our City and residents.”

Marthell initially agreed not to screen the movie in a response to Meiner, but the showing went on as scheduled. Marthell didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment.

Basel Adra, from left, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for "No Other Land," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

In December and January, the city of Miami Beach executed two grants worth about $80,000 for O Cinema, according to the mayor’s proposed resolution. About half the money has already been paid, but the resolution would stop the rest. The city began leasing space to O Cinema in 2019 with the ability to terminate the contract with 180 days of notice, which is what Meiner is seeking to do.

“No Other Land,” which was shot between 2019 and 2023 and released last year, was directed by a group of Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.

“When the mayor uses the word antisemitism to silence Palestinians and Israelis who proudly oppose occupation and apartheid together, fighting for justice and equality, he is emptying it out of meaning,” Abraham said in an email. “I find that to be very dangerous.”

The film documents the destruction of Palestinian villages in the West Bank by the Israeli military. It won the Academy Award for best documentary feature as well as earlier awards.

While the film has earned wide praise from film critics, it has also drawn controversy.

“Freedom of expression is an important value, but defamation of Israel into a tool for international promotion is not art,” Israeli culture minister Miki Zohar said in a social media post.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.