Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school

SEATTLE (AP) — A student was shot at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning and died at a hospital, and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect is also a student.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and later died. Officers secured the school, and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody on a Metro bus, Harrell said.

Students were released from the school after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools announced that no classes would be held at the school Wednesday.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said law enforcement officers arrived at the school within four minutes of the initial report, and a team immediately went inside to provide emergency first aid to the victim. Medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived to treat the victim within 10 minutes of the initial call, Diaz said.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said the shooting is believed to have been a “targeted attack.”

“We have no reason to believe this was part of a bigger plan, other than a targeted attack,” Jones said.

Jones said that the police investigation would reveal more details about what happened in the coming days, but for now his priority “is to make sure the students and the families are safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.